Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream Of Friday's Concert

11-13-2024
Linkin Park have announced that they will be livestreaming the first six songs from their upcoming concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil this Friday, November 15th via YouTube.

The special livestream will be taking place at 3:30PM PST / 8:30 BRT from the Allianz Pargue in Sao Paulo stop their current From Zero World Tour promoting their forthcoming reunion album "From Zero" that will also arrive on this Friday, November 15th.

For fans in Sao Paulo the group also shared that their Pop-Up Store is now open t November 16th starting at 9am daily at Galeria do Rock - Av. Sao Joao, 439 - Republica, SaoPaulo, SP 2nd Floor - Store 331." Watch the livestream below (once available)

