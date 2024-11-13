Linkin Park have announced that they will be livestreaming the first six songs from their upcoming concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil this Friday, November 15th via YouTube.
The special livestream will be taking place at 3:30PM PST / 8:30 BRT from the Allianz Pargue in Sao Paulo stop their current From Zero World Tour promoting their forthcoming reunion album "From Zero" that will also arrive on this Friday, November 15th.
For fans in Sao Paulo the group also shared that their Pop-Up Store is now open t November 16th starting at 9am daily at Galeria do Rock - Av. Sao Joao, 439 - Republica, SaoPaulo, SP 2nd Floor - Store 331." Watch the livestream below (once available)
Linkin Park To Host From Zero Listening Events
Watch Linkin Park's New 'Over Each Other' Video
Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup
Metallica and Linkin Park Lead Sick New World Lineup
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country- more
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more
Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
G3 Reunion Live Previewed With Steve Vai's 'Zeus In Chains'
The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Alive and Kicking and Having Fun! Tour
Winona Fighter Announce Yes, Chef Tour
The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream Of Friday's Concert
Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'
Long-Lost Badfinger Album 'Head First' To See The Light Of Day
Falling In Reverse Cancel 3 The Popular Monstour II: World Domination Dates