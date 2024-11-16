KISS May Perform Together Again

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says in a new interview that he open to performing with the band again after the group famously played the final show of their second farewell tour, the End Of The Road tour in December of last year at Madison Square Garden.

While it has been almost a year since KISS playing the last concert of that tour, Stanley is keeping busy. This weekend he is holding two art shows in New Jersey; yesterday (November 15th in Atlantic City and today (November 16th) at the Wentworth Gallery at The Mall at Short Hills, NJ.

Ahead of the shows, Paul spoke with the Daily Times and revealed that he is open to playing with KISS again for a one-off show that could be part of the KISS Kruise or jamming a few songs with his former bandmates.

"Anything's possible. KISS is so far from over, though KISS as we know it is done. But, having our hands and our ideas and our fingers in what KISS continues as makes all the sense in the world. So, I look forward to whatever comes next without knowing what comes next. But I'm open to it all."

Paul also revealed that he is making plans for his group Soul Station. "We're just lining up shows and tours now nationally and internationally," he shared. "It's financially daunting to take a band of that size out, but selfishly, it's so rewarding for me because those songs mean so much to me."

He added, "That's why I think it's so important for people to not limit themselves in terms of music they listen to, because it is also fortifying and invigorating."

