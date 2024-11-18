KISS Share First Official Fan Curated Playlist

KISS have shared the Hidden Hits Playlist via Spotify and YouTube, which they state is the first official fan-curated playlist that has been launched by a fan named Matt Porter of The KISS Boom podcast fame.
Porter's list features a number of deep cuts including Gene Simmons' "It's My Life" Demo, Paul Stanley's "Doncha Hesitate" demo, Eric Carr's "Eyes Of Love", the KISS Killers tracks "Nowhere To Run", "Down On Your Knees" and "I'm A Legend Tonight," and many others.
The band shared, "First Official Fan-curated KISS Playlist is Live! The Hidden Hits Playlist is an official KISS playlist curated by fans, where a dedicated fan is given the chance to select songs from the legendary KISS catalog and create their own personalized playlist. This approach of allowing fans to curate official playlists is intended to be a recurring initiative.
"The first curator is Matt Porter, one of the most well-known KISS fans out there. As the founder of THE KISS ROOM-a podcast, Facebook group, and community-Matt is deeply embedded in the KISS fanbase.
"Now, Matt has been given a fun challenge: to create an official fan-curated KISS playlist. His selection showcases KISS tracks that he feels deserve more recognition-songs he loves that aren't played often enough, and ones that should have been hits.
"The playlist is live on Spotify and YouTube now!" Check it out below:
KISS May Perform Together Again
