Singled Out: King Falcon's crushcrushcrush (Paramore Cover)

King Falcon recently released a cover of Paramore's "crushcrushcrush" as the first taste of their 2025 release, and to celebrate we asked Michael Rubin to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

One day during rehearsal, my voice was just not cooperating with me. Naturally, the guys started making fun of me about this, but it led to a conversation about what the most difficult song I could realistically sing would be.

I think Paramore was the first band everybody thought of. Hayley Williams has an absolute powerhouse of a voice and Paramore has so many fantastic songs with great riffs that we thought could be fun to interpret. This is where the idea to do 'Crushcrushcrush' was born. It's one of my personal favorite Paramore songs.

It ended up being an ironic choice because my girlfriend and I broke up the morning of the recording. This all happened while we were in the middle of a tour. Our van ended up breaking down and it was just a crazy week that I will always think about every time we play the song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

