King Diamond Cancels 3 North American Headlining Tour Dates

King Diamond took to social media on Friday (November 22nd) to share the bad news that three shows of his North American headlining tour have been cancelled, including last night's show in Calgary. The reason for the cancellations was not revealed.
He shared, "Hello everyone, King Diamond here. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that tonight's show in Calgary is cancelled along with Portland [11/24] and Seattle [11/25]. This is something that we do not take lightly and will make this up to you in the future.
"The St Lucifer's Hospital Tour will pick back in Oakland, CA on Nov. 27th through Dec. 10th in Mexico City. For those affected by the cancelled shows, tickets will be refunded by point of purchase. (Not by 3rd party seller) Stay Heavy."
