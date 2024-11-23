.

King Diamond Cancels 3 North American Headlining Tour Dates

11-23-2024
King Diamond Cancels 3 North American Headlining Tour Dates

King Diamond took to social media on Friday (November 22nd) to share the bad news that three shows of his North American headlining tour have been cancelled, including last night's show in Calgary. The reason for the cancellations was not revealed.

He shared, "Hello everyone, King Diamond here. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that tonight's show in Calgary is cancelled along with Portland [11/24] and Seattle [11/25]. This is something that we do not take lightly and will make this up to you in the future.
"The St Lucifer's Hospital Tour will pick back in Oakland, CA on Nov. 27th through Dec. 10th in Mexico City. For those affected by the cancelled shows, tickets will be refunded by point of purchase. (Not by 3rd party seller) Stay Heavy."

Related Stories
King Diamond Cancels 3 North American Headlining Tour Dates

Kingsmen Premiere 'Diamondize' Video

Hammerfall Recruit King Diamond For 'Venerate Me'

King Diamond's Abigail Being Turned Into Graphic Novel

Art Of Shock Cover King Diamond's No Presents For Christmas

News > King Diamond

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

OneRepublic Recruit Jelly Roll For New Version Of 'Hurt'- Lou Gramm Approached To Take Part In 2025 Foreigner Tour- more

Three Days Grace Share First Adam Gontier Reunion Song 'Mayday'- Twenty On Pilots Share 'The Line' From Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Soundtrack- more

Day In Country

Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles- Randy Houser Teams With Miranda Lambert For 'Still That Cowboy'- more

Reviews

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!

On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shephard Lead 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup

3rd Annual Kid Rock's Comedy Jam Announced

Social Distortion, Peter Hook Lead Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival Lineup

King Diamond Cancels 3 North American Headlining Tour Dates

Sammy Hagar Shares Trailer For Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency

Ghost To Share Sister Imperator Origin Story With New Comic Series

Riverside Announce Live ID Album With 'Landmine Blast' Video

John Petrucci and Rick Beato Make Cameos In Ola Englund's 'Game Over' Video