Ozzy Osbourne's Original Solo Bandmate Not Surprised By Rock Hall Snub

Ozzy Osbourne's bandmate from his original Blizzard of Ozz band, Bob Daisley, is not surprised that the Black Sabbath legend did not mention him earlier this year when Ozzy accepted his nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist.

Daisley and Lee Kerslake were both part of the Ozzy's original solo band after he left Black Sabbath and would later get into a legal battle with Ozzy over their contribution to his first two solo albums "Blizzard of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman".

The dispute went so far that Ozzy ended up having the backing tracks on the albums rerecorded for controversial reissues of the two beloved albums. The original tracks were eventually reinstated following fan backlash.

is best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, having performed on, written and co-written lyrics and music for Ozzy's early solo albums. Guesting on Tone-Talk, he addresed not getting a mention during Ozzy's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in October.

During an interview with Tone-Talk, Daisley was asked about Ozzy not mentioning him during the induction ceremony. Bob responded, "Well, to be honest with you, I didn't expect to be mentioned, only because of the dirty water that's gone under the bridge between us. And how Lee and I have been taken out of photographs, been taken out of films, had credits removed, had photographs removed, all that stuff.

"So, it was no surprise to me that I didn't get mentioned. But somebody used a good analogy about my situation with that - and that was in comparison with Elton John and Bernie Taupin - that all those songs were written, lyrically, by Bernie Taupin, and Elton John wrote the music.

"And it was a similar situation, I wrote all the lyrics for those albums and songs. Regardless of how important my role was or what I created or helped to create or whatever, I really didn't expect to even get a mention... I mean, it would have been nice."

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Tried To Recruit Y&T Star As New Guitarist in 1982

Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens Honored For No. 1 Hit

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist

News > Ozzy Osbourne