Nektar Share 'I'll Let You In' Lyric Video

1970's prog rock band Nektar have released a brand new lyric video for their song "I'll Let You In". The track comes from the group's latest studio album, "Mission To Mars". Chipster sent over the following details:

Formed in Germany in 1969, Nektar favored extended compositions and concept albums over the constraints of pop. They were among the leaders of the progressive rock movement of the 1970s as well as the jam-band scene that arose in the late 1990s. Their sound traveled well to the States, where they enjoyed Top 40 success with "A Tab in the Ocean" (1972) and "Remember the Future" (1973). Nearly 20 albums later, the band's artistic and personal charisma has earned them masses of devoted fans along with their album "The Other Side" (2020) which was Number 1 on Amazon Progressive Music. For over half a century, Nektar has been the guiding star for countless fans, leading them on mesmerizing expeditions through the vast expanses of the cosmos and the depths of the ocean. With their unique fusion of progressive rock and stunning visuals, these trailblazing prog-rock legends have ignited the imaginations of generations.

Nektar's latest release, Mission To Mars, is the first in a trilogy and the first to feature new drummer, Jay Dittamo, alongside longtime members Ryche Chlanda (guitars, vocals), Kendall Scott (keyboards, synths), Maryann Castello (vocals) and original founding member Derek "Mo" Moore (bass guitar, vocals). Nektar melded those aforementioned traits with the soothing mellowness and adventurous jamming of Camel, the Grateful Dead and Caravan. Nektar's knack for thought-provoking concepts and entrancing music has rarely wavered and is just as evident on Mission To Mars.

The band has just released a lyric video for the beautiful "I'll Let You In," and as Mo and Ryche state: "This song came to us very quickly and organically. It captures 'that' moment when you decide to share with someone your true self. How having the courage to be vulnerable can lead to deeper relationships and bring you closer to your higher power."

