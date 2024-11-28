.

Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation

11-28-2024
Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher had a strong reaction when he was asked by a fan via social media about comments made by Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock in a recent interview with NME.

The UK music publication published a story and interview with Matlock earlier this week and during the chat they asked him about the excitement surrounding the Oasis reunion. Glan responded, "If you're a fan, it's understandable. They've got lots of fans. I've always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It's a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey. I know the guys.

"Nice blokes. I've gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me. I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great - he's like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He's got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it's riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they're boring live. I'd never go to see 'em."

In a follow-up question, Matlock was asked if he had ever seen them perform live and he shared, "There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago - in '95, '96 - and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it. I got invited to see 'em at Earl's Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see 'em in upstate New York with [Blondie's] Clem Burke. Nah - I couldn't wait to go."

Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation

