Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher had a strong reaction when he was asked by a fan via social media about comments made by Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock in a recent interview with NME.
The UK music publication published a story and interview with Matlock earlier this week and during the chat they asked him about the excitement surrounding the Oasis reunion. Glan responded, "If you're a fan, it's understandable. They've got lots of fans. I've always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It's a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey. I know the guys.
"Nice blokes. I've gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me. I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great - he's like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He's got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it's riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they're boring live. I'd never go to see 'em."
In a follow-up question, Matlock was asked if he had ever seen them perform live and he shared, "There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago - in '95, '96 - and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it. I got invited to see 'em at Earl's Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see 'em in upstate New York with [Blondie's] Clem Burke. Nah - I couldn't wait to go."
Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sells Out In An Hour
Oasis Expand North American Reunion Tour
Original Oasis 'Definitely Maybe' Producer Reflects On Why Sessions Were Abandoned
Oasis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates
Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater- August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas- more
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025- Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish- Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation
Adam Warren 'Moving On From Oceano For Real'
Juliet's Not Dead 'Battle Scarred' With New Video
Magnolia Stream 'Five Hundred' Video
Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater
August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas
Julien-K Announce New Member Ahead Of Vampires Everywhere and Powerman 5000 Tours
Sum 41 To Be Inducted into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame