Magnolia Stream 'Five Hundred' Video

11-28-2024
Magnolia have released a brand new track called "Five Hundred" with accompanying music video. The song is the group's third single, following the release of their previous songs "Television," and "Feed Me".

Adam Turner, singer and bassist, had this to say about the new track, "Five Hundred was written early in our time together as a band, with minor changes since.

"The lyrics overall don't have any major personal meaning to me, it's a sort of story or journey about a rather emotionally dark subject, yet one I have only observed rather than experienced.

"That being said, there are a few lines which hold greater relevance than others and can be put to any situation and taken into different interpretations making it more widely resonant."

