.

Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works (2024 In Review)

12-02-2024
Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works (2024 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon was the subject of a top 24 story of January 2024 after she revealed that they were working on a new music school in the legendary Black Sabbath frontman's native Birmingham, England. Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock:

Sharon made the revelation when she was asked about the couple's plans to permanently relocate to the UK from Los Angeles during a recent interview with Planet Rock. She responded, "We're flip flopping the way we live - we're going to live permanently in England but we'll still come back here (to Los Angeles) to visit family.

"The older you get the more you want to go back to your roots and that's Birmingham. There's so much of Ozzy and Black Sabbath there we can't not go back as a family. We're working on a music school right now, with all Ozzy's memorabilia in there - 55 years of memorabilia - and also they've got Black Sabbath Bridge, the Bench and Ozzy the Bull!

"It's just the most amazing thing and it means so much to him you have no idea."

Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works (2024 In Review)

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band (2024 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Said No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage (2024 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne's Original Solo Bandmate Not Surprised By Rock Hall Snub

Ozzy Osbourne Tried To Recruit Y&T Star As New Guitarist in 1982

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more

Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44- Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times- more

Day In Country

Parmalee Score Their 5th No. 1 With 'Gonna Love You'- MerleFest Announces Full 2025 Lineup- Koe Wetzel Previews Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2- more

Day In Pop

Josh Groban Announces Gems Las Vegas Residency- Avril Lavigne Extends Greatest Hits Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans

A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!

Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Latest News

The Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Kicks Off

Glassjaw Releasing 'Don Fury Sessions' On Limited Edition Vinyl

Zakk Wylde Promised To Play With Pantera If They Reformed

Dexter and The Moonrocks Take 'Sad in Carolina' To No. 1

Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week

Storace Preview Expanded ''Live And Let Live'

ECHOS Announces New Album With 'OVER AND OVER' Visualizer

H.E.A.T Announce UK Tour