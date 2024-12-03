Michael Monroe Postpones Shows Due To Injury

Iconic Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe has suffered broken ribs and that has forced him to postpone two concerts that he has scheduled later this week, so that he has time to recover.

His camp shared, "we regret to announce that this weekend's Michael Monroe shows in Helsinki & Tampere have been postponed. Michael was injured this past weekend at Planet Rockstock, resulting in broken ribs.

"His doctors have said that he will need at least 6 weeks to recover. tickets for both shows will be valid for the new dates. if you are unable to make it to the rescheduled dates, refunds will be available from point-of-purchase.

Michael Monroe the rescheduled dates are as follows: Tampere Tavara-Asema* - March 5. 2025 "new venue. tickets remain valid and Helsinki Kulttuuritalo - March 6, 2025"

