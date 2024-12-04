.

Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons has announced a handful of live dates for his solo band, the Gene Simmons Band, which they will be launching next spring in various cities across the U.S.

Simmons will be kicking things off in Tallahassee, FL at The Moon on April 28th and will wrap up the short five-date trek on May 24th in Houston, TX at the House of Blues.

The tour will also include shows in Beaver Dam (Kentucky), Red Bank (New Jersey), and Dallas (Texas). See the date and venue details for the trek below:

04/28 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon
05/03 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater
05/05 - Red Bank, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
05/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
05/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

