Gene Simmons Expands 2025 Solo Band Tour

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons has expanded his 2025 tour plans, adding several additional dates to his previously announced spring tour with his solo project the Gene Simmons Band.
The trek is now scheduled to kick off on April 5th in Rohnert Park, CA at The Event at Graton Resort & Casino and runs through May 24th where it wraps up in Houston, TX at the House of Blues.
The tour will include stops in Clearwater, Miami, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, Beaver Dam, Red Bank, Montclair, Bethlehem, Huntington, Niagara Falls, Nashville, Dallas and San Antonio.
04/05 - The Event at Graton Resort & Casino - Rohnert Park, CA
04/25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL
04/26 - Fillmore - Miami Beach, FL
04/28 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL
04/29 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL
04/30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL
05/03 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY
05/05 - Basie - Red Bank, NJ
05/06 - Wellmont - Montclair, NJ
05/08 - Wind Creek Casino - Bethlehem, PA
05/09 - Paramount - Huntington, NY
05/15 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON
05/20 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN
05/22 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX
05/23 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX
05/24 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
