Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock

KISS star Gene Simmons has previously said that rock is dead and he now expands on those thoughts in a new interview with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, saying that new band do not stand a chance at success and he points the finger to kids that feel entitled to free music.

Gene appeared on O'Reilly's "No Spin News' podcast and said of the state of rock, "Unfortunately the business model is dead and new band's don't have a chance, especially rock bands. In a certain way, rock is finally dead.

"Rock and roll is dead, because the freckled-faced kid next door to you, who's a good kid and good family and everything, has become entitled, feels entitled to be able to download and file-share, and get all this music for free.

"And, you know, it's interesting that people don't understand this. It's like, 'So what? You're too rich to care. Why do you care?' Well, imagine you work for a living, you write a book, you sell groceries, or whatever, and people don't pay you for the work that you put in. Then you understand. Then you say, 'well wait a minute, I worked for this, how come I don't get paid?' And that's what's happening with new artists, and it breaks my heart." Watch the full uncut interrview below:

