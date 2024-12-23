.

Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock

12-23-2024
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock

KISS star Gene Simmons has previously said that rock is dead and he now expands on those thoughts in a new interview with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, saying that new band do not stand a chance at success and he points the finger to kids that feel entitled to free music.

Gene appeared on O'Reilly's "No Spin News' podcast and said of the state of rock, "Unfortunately the business model is dead and new band's don't have a chance, especially rock bands. In a certain way, rock is finally dead.

"Rock and roll is dead, because the freckled-faced kid next door to you, who's a good kid and good family and everything, has become entitled, feels entitled to be able to download and file-share, and get all this music for free.

"And, you know, it's interesting that people don't understand this. It's like, 'So what? You're too rich to care. Why do you care?' Well, imagine you work for a living, you write a book, you sell groceries, or whatever, and people don't pay you for the work that you put in. Then you understand. Then you say, 'well wait a minute, I worked for this, how come I don't get paid?' And that's what's happening with new artists, and it breaks my heart." Watch the full uncut interrview below:

Related Stories
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock

Gene Simmons Expands 2025 Solo Band Tour

Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True

Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week

News > Gene Simmons

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock- Alex Van Halen Explains Why Brothers Did Not Include Hagar Era- more

Alex Van Halen 'Never Really Got To Say Goodbye' To Eddie- Rock World Pays Tribute To Amen's Casey Chaos- more

Day In Country

Koe Wetzel Takes 'High Road' To No. 1- Jon Pardi Wraps The Christmas Show- more

Day In Pop

Macaulay Culkin Cameos In Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Video- Stray Kids Make Music History With Sixth No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'Hop'- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Blue Christmas

Santa's Jukebox!

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Latest News

Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock

Alex Van Halen Explains Why 'Brothers' Did Not Include Hagar Era

Rammstein Take Fans Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024

Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video

John Lennon Immersive Interactive Fiction Adventure Launched

Steel Panther Forced To Cancel December 30th Concert

Christmas Time Again With Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio

Singled Out: Keith Roth's I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today