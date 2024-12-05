Foreigner's Mick Jones Revealed Parkinson's Diagnosis (2024 In Review)

Legendary Foreigner guitarist and cofounder Mick Jones had a top 24 story of February 2024 after he took to social media on February 21st to share the news with fans that he has been battling Parkinson's Disease.

Jones wrote, "Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. A number of years ago I was

diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright, however, l've always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly at present find that a bit difficult.

"I'm still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence. Parkinson's is a daily struggle; several of my friends are also dealing with the disease. The important thing is to persevere with the loving support of my family, and remind myself of the wonderful career I've had in music.

"I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts. Please know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, especially so at this point in my life."

Earlier this month it was announced Foreigner have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after years of being looked over by the institution. Jones said at the time, "I deeply appreciate the recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee.

"It is wonderful that Foreigner has maintained its presence all these years and brought the music to our fans. Getting this news today is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time.

"I know I speak for my fellow Foreigner nominees, Lou, Rick, Al, Dennis, and the families of Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald."

Related Stories

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans

Lou Gramm Approached To Take Part In 2025 Foreigner Tour

Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony

News > Foreigner