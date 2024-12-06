Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America

Megadeth cofounder and former bassist David Ellefson is sadden by the state of rock music in the U.S. and shared his belief in a new interview that he agrees with KISS star Gene Simmons that "rock is dead in America."

Ellefson made comment during a new interview with Border City Rock Talk in Canada. He said, "Rock is dead in America, it really is. And I know people will lambaste me for saying that, but it is. When Gene Simmons said it, everybody hated him for it, but he's right.

"Unless you're an established band, unless you're Linkin Park and Metallica and KISS and Slayer, whatever, to start a new rock band - kids aren't into that sh*t. They're into Facebook and Tesla (the car, not the band). Yeah, their lives are on their phones. Being a rock star is not cool anymore, like it was for us growing up.

"So, if you've got it established, you can keep it working. So, for me, I enjoy South America, Latin America, they love rock and roll. Asia, Australia. So, you leave America and, man, rock and roll is very much alive and well. They champion the legacy stuff, they like new stuff."

