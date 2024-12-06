Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert

Metallica have announced that Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds band has been added to this year's Helping Hands Concert at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on December 13th.

The band shared, "Helping Hands 2024 is just one short week away. We're psyched to announce that our friends Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker) with Special Guests Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, and Kenny Aronoff will take the stage in support of All Within My Hands Foundation this year!

"Also lending their incredible talent to the event is SistaStrings, the sisters turned classically-trained duo named 2023's "best instrumentalist" by the Americana Music Association!

"If you're coming to the show, you won't want to miss a minute, so don't be late. The show starts at 6 PM PT SHARP. See you next Friday at YouTube Theater."

