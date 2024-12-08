Iron Maiden have announced that they have recruits Steve Harris' British Lion bandmate Simon Dawson to take over on drums after beloved drummer Nicko McBrain played his final show with the band on Saturday (December 7th).
McBrain shocked fans with the surprise announcement Saturday morning that he would be retiring from touring following the band's concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil that evening after 41 years with the legendary metal band.
The group shared on Sunday morning, "As The Future Past Tour concludes after 81 shows to over 1.4 million fans, from Ljubljana to the Coachella Valley and from Western Australia to Sao Paulo, Iron Maiden are delighted to announce that stepping in behind the kit for 2025 is a name familiar to many of our fans - Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and Steve's rhythm section partner of the past 12 years with British Lion.
"A native of Suffolk, England, Simon first teamed up with Steve Harris back in 2012. He debuted on three tracks on the first British Lion album and all of the second critically acclaimed 'The Burning', plus the many subsequent tours in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, New Zealand &, most recently, both Mexico and South America.
"Iron Maiden celebrate their 50th Anniversary next year with The Run For Your Lives Tour starting in Budapest on May 27th."
Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Playing Final Show With Band Tonight
Singled Out: The Perfect Storm's Magic Feeling
Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Coming To An End
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement- Jason Bonham's Son Jager Henry Delivers 'Mortal Sacrifice' Video- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America'- more
Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs'- Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum- more
V of BTS Duets With Bing Crosby- Steve Aoki And B Jones Team For 'Beautiful' Collaboration- Adam Lambert Shares 'I Don't Care Much' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement
Jason Bonham's Son Jager Henry Delivers 'Mortal Sacrifice' Video
Stream OneRepublic's Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe)
The Zutons Rock Cover Of Amy Winehouse's 'Back To Black'
Watch Cory Marks' 'Sorry For Nothing' Video
Jake E. Lee Shares Part 2 Of Recount Of Las Vegas Shooting
Palm Ghosts Deliver 'Aftermath' Video
Singled Out: Rene Benton's Love Is Pain