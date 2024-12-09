.

2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

Bruce Henne | 12-09-2024
2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2024 starting Monday, December 9.

Finalists for the 15th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"Performances and concert tours by rock icons regularly topped the hennemusic Hot 10 as fans continue to support live music," says publisher Bruce Henne, "with many acts syncing global and regional treks with new music and/or expanded reissues of classic records."

Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards winners include Motley Crue, Van Halen, KISS, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones, among others.

The 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Wednesday, December 18 at hennemusic.com.

Related Stories
2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

Mick Mars Addressed Working With Motley Crue Again (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Underwent Surgery (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood Pharmacy Independent Retail Takeovers Start Today

News > Motley Crue

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more

Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement- Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video- more

Day In Country

Chase Rice Announces Go Down Singin' Tour- Dylan Gossett Expands The Back 40 Tour- more

Day In Pop

Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans

Latest News

System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows

The Used To Play 3 Nights In Each City On 25th Anniversary Tour

Big Big Train Announce Live In '25 The Likes Of Us North American Tour

Rick Wakeman Adds 2025 Dates To His The Final Solo Tour

Circa Waves Stream 'Like You Did Before' Video

Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works (2024 In Review)

Pantera Recording Shows For Possible Live Album(2024 In Review)

Journey Surpassed Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin' (2024 In Review)