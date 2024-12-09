2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2024 starting Monday, December 9.

Finalists for the 15th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"Performances and concert tours by rock icons regularly topped the hennemusic Hot 10 as fans continue to support live music," says publisher Bruce Henne, "with many acts syncing global and regional treks with new music and/or expanded reissues of classic records."

Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards winners include Motley Crue, Van Halen, KISS, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones, among others.

The 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Wednesday, December 18 at hennemusic.com.

