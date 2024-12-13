Sammy Hagar Received Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame (2024 In Review)

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar earned a top 24 story of April 2024 after he took to social media to share the news that he was receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sammy shared the announcement, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor Sammy with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 30, at 11:30 am PT. Star will be located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Hagar will receive his star in the category of Recording. Tune in to the livestream exclusively on walkoffame.com".
He also expressed his excitement, "This is pretty damn special and exciting for me. One more dream I never dreamt come true. Too bad we cant set up our gear and play a big street party for all the redheads, but it will be a very special day!" - Sammy #ThankYouAll #PermanentStar"
