Maneskin's Damiano David Expands And Upgrades 2025 Solo Tour

Maneskin frontman Damiano David additional tour dates and multiple venue upgrades on his massive 2025 global tour after tickets for the original dates were met with phenomenal demand with sell outs for numerous stops. fcc sent over these details:
In Barcelona, Damiano has upgraded the venue to Saint Jordi Club on September 21st after selling out Razzmatazz. In Madrid, Damiano has upgraded the venue to WiZink Center on September 22nd after selling out La Riviera. In London, Damiano has announced a second show at Roundhouse on September 29th - the first show on September 28th is SOLD OUT. In Paris, Damiano has upgraded the venue to Adidas Arena on September 26th after selling out La Vilette. In Brussels, Damiano has released more tickets due to incredible demand for his show on October 2nd at Forest National. In Mexico City, Damiano has announced that his show at Auditorio BlackBerry has SOLD OUT. In Toronto, Damiano has upgraded the venue to Coca-Cola Coliseum on December 2nd after selling out HISTORY. In New York, Damiano has announced a second night at Brooklyn Paramount on December 9th - the first show on December 8th is SOLD OUT.
Encompassing 33 dates across five continents, the newly announced tour is a true statement of intent as Damiano David continues to introduce himself on the world stage.
The tour begins in Europe with shows in Warsaw, Berlin, Amsterdam, Cologne, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, London, Brussels, Zurich, Milan and Rome. The tour continues in Australia with shows in Sydney and Melbourne before journeying to Japan with shows in Tokyo and Osaka. The South American leg of the tour includes shows in Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago and Bogotà, and the tour concludes in North America with shows across Mexico City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, New York and Washington DC.
2025 Global Tour Dates
Thu Sept 11 - Poland, Warsaw - COS Torwar
Sat Sept 13 - Germany, Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall
Mon Sept 15 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - AFAS Live
Wed Sept 17 - Germany, Cologne - Palladium
Sun Sept 21 - Spain, Barcelona - Saint Jordi Club VENUE UPGRADED
Mon Sept 22 - Spain, Madrid - WiZink Center VENUE UPGRADED
Fri Sept 26 - France, Paris - Adidas Arena VENUE UPGRADED
Sun Sept 28 - UK, London - Roundhouse SOLD OUT
Mon Sept 29 - UK, London - Roundhouse NEW SHOW ADDED
Thu Oct 02 - Belgium, Brussels - Forest National ADDITIONAL TICKETS RELEASED
Sat Oct 04 - Switzerland, Zurich - Halle622
Tue Oct 07 - Italy, Milan - Unipol Forum
Sat Oct 11 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo dello Sport
Wed Oct 22 - Australia, Sydney - Enmore Theatre
Fri Oct 24 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum
Mon Oct 27 - Japan, Tokyo - Tokyo Garden Theater
Wed Oct 29 - Japan, Osaka - Zepp Osaka Bayside
Fri Nov 07 - Brazil, Sao Paulo - Tokio Marine Hall
Sun Nov 09 - Chile, Santiago - Teatro Caupolican
Tue Nov 11 - Argentina, Buenos Aires - Complejo C Art Media
Thu Nov 13 - Colombia, Bogotà - Teatro Royal Center
Mon Nov 17 - Mexico, Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry SOLD OUT
Fri Nov 21 - USA, Seattle - Paramount Theatre
Sun Nov 23 - USA, San Francisco - The Masonic
Tue Nov 25 - USA, Los Angeles - The Wiltern
Sat Nov 29 - USA, Chicago - The Riviera Theatre
Sun Nov 30 - USA, Detroit - The Fillmore Detroit
Tue Dec 02 - Canada, Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum VENUE UPGRADED
Thu Dec 04 - Canada, Montreal - MTELUS
Sat Dec 06 - USA, Philadelphia - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mon Dec 08 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT
Tue Dec 09 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount NEW SHOW ADDED
Tue Dec 16 - USA, Washington DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring
