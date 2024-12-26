Renowned photographer and video director Dean Karr has revealed the sad and tragic circumstances of the death of his friend Casey Chaos, best known as the lead vocalist of Amen, who passed away last week at the age of 59.
Karr shared the following via his Instagram on Thursday (December 26th): "CASEY CHAOS OBITUARY (Only one): Hardcore Punk singer Casey Chaos (Karim Chmielinski) of the band AMEN passed away on December 20, 2024, at roughly 10:20 p.m. in his Laurel Canyon home.
"He was excited for his mother's arrival from Melbourne, Florida, to spend Christmas with him and had sent a limousine to retrieve her from LAX airport. The mother arrived at 10:45 p.m. and after no response to her knocking on the door, she let herself in with a spare key.
"Upon opening the door, she discovered Casey sitting on the floor with his back against the sofa and head tilted back. He had suffered a massive heart attack. Casey had been dealing with heart issues, poor circulation, and high blood pressure for the last few years.
"Regardless, we lost a great man/musician/friend/son. Casey proved to the industry to always be yourself - NO rules applied to this rock icon! Casey Chaos had also played bass in Christian Death with Rozz Williams and Rikk Agnew.
"Other bands include Disorderly Conduct and Scum. Power hitters Dave Lombardo, Roy Mayorga, and Shannon Larkin have laid down drum tracks to be included in an upcoming new Amen album being finished in London by John King and Oliver Kenny!
"Casey was cremated on 12/23/24 at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park in North Hollywood, CA. Memorial services for Casey will be announced at a later date. Casey Chaos is survived by his mother, Tambil Chmielinski, and her dog Momo.
"Dean Karr (Dear Friend)"
Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga
Rock World Pays Tribute To Amen's Casey Chaos
Amen Frontman Casey Chaos Dead At 59
Hear Eli Young Band's New Song 'I'm Yours Amen'
Tragic Circumstances Of Casey Chaos' Death Revealed
E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'
