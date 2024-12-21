Rammstein's Till Lindemann Streams New Song 'Meine Welt'

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a brand new solo single entitled "Meine Welt", which translates to "My World" in English and also the title of his 2025 European arena tour.
According to his website, Till "will grant audiences an insight into the depths of his world in 2025 - from the end of October until the end of the year, fans can look forward to over 25 raw and completely reconceptualized arena shows on his solo 'Meine Welt' tour across 17 countries in Europe."
Prior to that outing, Lindemann will also be performing at a number of leading music festivals across Europe next summer. See the dates for both tours and stream the new song below:
Till Lindemann Festival Tour 2025
13 JUN 2025 - Rockfest - Turku, FI
21 JUN 2025 - OpenR Festival - Uelzen, DE
22 JUN 2025 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, BE
26 JUN 2025 - Resurrection Fest - Galicia, ES
28 JUN 2025 - EVILLIVE Festival - Lisbon, PT
29 JUN 2025 - Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena, ES
04 JUL 2025 - openERFURT - Erfurt, DE
06 JUL 2025 - Lucca Summer Festival - Lucca, IT
11 JUL 2025 - Masters of Rock - Vizovice, CZ
Meine Welt Dates:
29 OCT 2025 - Leipzig, DE - QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
31 OCT 2025 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
04 NOV 2025 - London, GB - OVO Arena Wembley
06 NOV 2025 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
08 NOV 2025 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle
10 NOV 2025 - Dresden, DE - Messe Dresden
20 NOV 2025 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena
21 NOV 2025 - Dusseldorf, DE - PSD BANK DOME
23 NOV 2025 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
25 NOV 2025 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
27 NOV 2025 - Nuremberg, DE - Arena NURNBERGER Versicherung
29 NOV 2025 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle
01 DEC 2025 - Krakow, PL - TAURON Arena
02 DEC 2025 - Budapest, HU - MVM Dome
04 DEC 2025 - Bukarest, RO - ROMEXPO
06 DEC 2025 - Istanbul, TR - Ulker Sports Arena
08 DEC 2025 - Sofia, BG - Arena Armeec
10 DEC 2025 - Zagreb, HR - Arena
14 DEC 2025 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
16 DEC 2025 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
