Rammstein's Till Lindemann Streams New Song 'Meine Welt'

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a brand new solo single entitled "Meine Welt", which translates to "My World" in English and also the title of his 2025 European arena tour.

According to his website, Till "will grant audiences an insight into the depths of his world in 2025 - from the end of October until the end of the year, fans can look forward to over 25 raw and completely reconceptualized arena shows on his solo 'Meine Welt' tour across 17 countries in Europe."

Prior to that outing, Lindemann will also be performing at a number of leading music festivals across Europe next summer. See the dates for both tours and stream the new song below:

Till Lindemann Festival Tour 2025

13 JUN 2025 - Rockfest - Turku, FI

21 JUN 2025 - OpenR Festival - Uelzen, DE

22 JUN 2025 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, BE

26 JUN 2025 - Resurrection Fest - Galicia, ES

28 JUN 2025 - EVILLIVE Festival - Lisbon, PT

29 JUN 2025 - Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena, ES

04 JUL 2025 - openERFURT - Erfurt, DE

06 JUL 2025 - Lucca Summer Festival - Lucca, IT

11 JUL 2025 - Masters of Rock - Vizovice, CZ

Meine Welt Dates:

29 OCT 2025 - Leipzig, DE - QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

31 OCT 2025 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

04 NOV 2025 - London, GB - OVO Arena Wembley

06 NOV 2025 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

08 NOV 2025 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle

10 NOV 2025 - Dresden, DE - Messe Dresden

20 NOV 2025 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena

21 NOV 2025 - Dusseldorf, DE - PSD BANK DOME

23 NOV 2025 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

25 NOV 2025 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

27 NOV 2025 - Nuremberg, DE - Arena NURNBERGER Versicherung

29 NOV 2025 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle

01 DEC 2025 - Krakow, PL - TAURON Arena

02 DEC 2025 - Budapest, HU - MVM Dome

04 DEC 2025 - Bukarest, RO - ROMEXPO

06 DEC 2025 - Istanbul, TR - Ulker Sports Arena

08 DEC 2025 - Sofia, BG - Arena Armeec

10 DEC 2025 - Zagreb, HR - Arena

14 DEC 2025 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

16 DEC 2025 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

