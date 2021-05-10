Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video

Lindemann (Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Pain/Hypocrisy's Peter Tagtgren) have shared a video for "Home Sweet Home" from their forthcoming live release.

The duo's swansong release, "Live In Moscow", featuring their March 15th, 2020 performance at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia, is set to be released on March 15th on CD and Blu-Ray.

They announced last November that they have decided to split up. They said at the time, "As Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project Lindemann.

"Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future. Till Lindemann will be active under the name Lindemann within a new set-up in the future." Watch the video below:

