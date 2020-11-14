.

Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up

Keavin Wiggins | 11-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tagtgren, have announced that they have decided to end the project.

They shared the news via Facebook. They wrote, "Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren end their collaboration on 'Lindemann'! As Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project 'Lindemann'. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

"Lindemann and Tagtgren are currently working on a final joint release, a live DVD of their show in Moscow 2020, which will be released in spring 2021."




Related Stories


Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19

Lindemann Release Video For First Song From New Album



More Lindemann News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'- Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song- Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Releases Video- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance

MorleyView Noush Skaugen

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

advertisement
Latest News

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'

Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song

Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Release Video

The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video

Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up

Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' Live Video

Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video

Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock