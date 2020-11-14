Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up

Lindemann, featuring Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tagtgren, have announced that they have decided to end the project.

They shared the news via Facebook. They wrote, "Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren end their collaboration on 'Lindemann'! As Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project 'Lindemann'. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.

"Lindemann and Tagtgren are currently working on a final joint release, a live DVD of their show in Moscow 2020, which will be released in spring 2021."

