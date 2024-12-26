Megadeth Working On New Album

Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine revealed earlier this week that he is currently in the studio with engineer Chris Rakestraw working on the follow up album to the group's 2022 effort "The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!."

Mustaine shared the following via an X Spaces event on December 22nd, "Right now I'm in the studio working with Chris Rakestraw. And everybody else is gone. Teemu is in Switzerland and James and Dirk [Verbeuren] are in Los Angeles.

"So it's just me here by myself with Chris. And Chris leaves tomorrow to go on a vacation, and I'm working up to the last second today to get as much done as I can before he takes off because we won't be starting again until he returns somewhere around New Year's Day.

"And at that point, it's only a matter of a couple weeks before everybody converges on to the studio. And for that I'm pumped. And you guys are gonna be excited."

Guitarist Teemu Mantysaari also shared via a new interview with Megadeth Digital, "we've been working remotely. So, Dave is in the studio in Nashville, and I've been working from home, and now from the vacation location where we are with the family.

"But I'm working a little bit every day. And just today I was working on some solo ideas, and talking with Dave on the phone every day and doing Zoom meetings and exchanging ideas.

"So, there's progress every day, which is nice. I feel really good about the album. We have already so many good ideas. I think it's gonna be a great one."

