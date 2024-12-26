Rare David Lee Roth Song Got Animated Video (2024 In Review)

David Lee Roth was the subject of a top 24 story of August 2024 after the Mojo Dojo released an animated music video for the rare Roth song "Mississippi Power", a track that highlights the Van Halen frontman's bluesy style.
Animator Ramses Rios said of the video, "A very rare, but amazing track by David Lee Roth from the YFLM (Your Filthy Little Mouth) album (Non-LP track). It has been around for ages, but not many are aware of this gem the Diamond blessed us with.
"Dave has always had an incredible bluesy voice, and he hits it out the park every time. Enjoy this track if you have not already heard it. Illustration by myself - a little tip of the hat to the art portrayed on the YFLM booklet (Moon)."
