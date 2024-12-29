Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Revealed Cancer Battle (2024 In Review)

Bruce Springsteen's wife and longtime E Street Band-mate, Patti Scialfa, had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after she revealed in the documentary, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band", that she has been battling blood cancer.

She shared in the film, "In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma. She said as a result that "touring has become a challenge for me".

Scialfa, who joined the E Street Band in 1984 and married Springsteen in 1991, shared how the disease forced her to change her touring life. "This affects my immune system so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.

"Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen Addressed Retirement Tour Speculation (2024 In Review)

Zach Bryan Helped Bruce Springsteen Score Career First (2024 In Review)

Jon Bon Jovi Sang With Bruce Springsteen When He Was Just A Boy

Watch Bruce Springsteen Rock Jesse Malin's 'She Don't Love Me Now'

News > Bruce Springsteen