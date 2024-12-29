Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Revealed Cancer Battle (2024 In Review)

Bruce Springsteen's wife and longtime E Street Band-mate, Patti Scialfa, had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after she revealed in the documentary, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band", that she has been battling blood cancer.
She shared in the film, "In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma. She said as a result that "touring has become a challenge for me".
Scialfa, who joined the E Street Band in 1984 and married Springsteen in 1991, shared how the disease forced her to change her touring life. "This affects my immune system so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.
"Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."
