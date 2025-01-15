Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young Items Lead Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

(HPR) Before music's biggest stars gather to honor the highest music achievements of the year, Julien's Auctions and MusiCares will come together to light up Music's Biggest Night with this year's best music memorabilia up for auction in the star studded MusiCares Charity Relief Auction live at The Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California and online on juliensauctions.com on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The Julien's Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction holds a vital place in supporting MusiCares' mission to provide a safety net for music professionals in times of need. This annual event, held in conjunction with the MusiCares Persons of the Year celebration, raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises, including the unprecedented challenges posed by the recent wildfires in Greater Los Angeles. While the items on auction honor the legacy and creativity of music's biggest icons, the funds raised have a very tangible impact-supporting services such as disaster relief, mental health resources, addiction recovery, and essential living expenses for those in the music community. This year, the auction takes on even greater importance as MusiCares continues its work to address both the immediate and ongoing needs of music professionals affected by these devastating events.

This Official GRAMMY Week event precedes the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Telecast. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity. MusiCares provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

It was announced today that more than 60 exclusive, one-of-a-kind items given by the world's greatest music and pop culture icons of our time including instruments, stage worn wardrobe, personal items, signed memorabilia and more from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Meghan Trainor, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Ringo Starr, Slash, Quincy Jones and for the first time at Julien's and MusiCares' annual initiative, wardrobe from K-pop groups, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN and NewJeans, will hit the auction block. More incredible items from several yet-to-be-revealed artists, including MusiCares 2025 Persons of the Year honorees The Grateful Dead, will be unveiled in the coming days.

A 2023 Martin DX-2E X Series Special acoustic electric guitar signed by the following music legends at the "Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett" event held at The Hollywood Bowl in 2024: Snoop Dog, Eric Church, Paul McCartney, Zac Brown, The Eagles, Pitbull, Jake Owen, Sheryl Crow, Angelique Kidjo, JD Souther, Brandi Carlisle, Kenny Chesney, Jon Bon Jovi, Don Johnson, and Will Arnett ($3,000-$5,000).

A 2024 Fender American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster electric guitar in butterscotch blonde finish donated and autographed by Bruce Springsteen with his familiar signature and a distinctive "doodle" - this axe's design and style is similar to the 1950s Fender guitar the twenty-time GRAMMY award-winning rock icon with fifty-one GRAMMY nominations has played since the 1970s ($2,000-$4,000).

A dazzling long-sleeved sequined jumpsuit, owned and worn by Dolly Parton to the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019, where the ten-time GRAMMY award-winning legend, with fifty-five GRAMMY nominations and two Academy Award nominations was honored ($2,000-$4,000)

A 1995 Gibson Les Paul Studio electric guitar in Wine Red finish with gold hardware accompanied by a second pickguard signed by the two-time GRAMMY award-winning rock and folk icon with twenty-eight GRAMMY nominations, Neil Young ($2,000-$4,000).

A 2024 Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard electric guitar in November Burst finish signed by the Guns N' Roses legend and dated 2024 along with the GRAMMY award-winner and seven-time GRAMMY nominee's signature Skully caricature ($2,000-$4,000). See more and register to bid here

