Legendary heavy metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne has landed a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after it was revealed that he had a new gig. The Black Sabbath icon will be a guest star on the Nickelodeon animated series "Bubble Guppies".
Ozzy will be voicing a character named Sid Fishy, dubbed a "rock and roll fish who loves being rotten", according to Rolling Stones (paywalled article). An air date for Osbourne's appearance has not been revealed.
He reportedly was inspired to take on the part for his granddaughter Pearl. "The whole reason I did the show was for Pearl. She has Nick Jr. on 24/7. I can't wait to see her reaction when she hears my voice come from Sid Fishy's mouth."
Ozzy Osbourne Reacted To Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction (2024 In Review)
Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary (2024 In Review)
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Took 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1 (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Warned Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death (2024 In Review)
Jack Russell Tribute Show To Be Livestreamed- Geoff Tate Reveals Inspiration For Queensryche's Name- more
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming- David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover- more
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Passed Away (2024 In Review)
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182' (2024 In Review)
Jane's Addiction Pulled Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series (2024 In Review)
Megadeth Cancelled Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start (2024 In Review)
Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Recapped The Best Of All Worlds Tour (2024 In Review)
Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary (2024 In Review)