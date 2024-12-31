Michael McDonald Will Be On New Doobie Brothers Album

The Doobie Brothers shared a New Year's message from Pat Simmons where he revealed that the band's new album will be entitled "Walk This Road" and will include Michael McDonald.
Here is Pat's full message, "Season's Greetings to all our fans out there. It's hard to believe another year just shot by like a rocket! We're currently celebrating almost 56 years together as a band. 55 years since we released our very first self titled album The Doobie Brothers. It's been a long winding road since those early days but we're still working together, doing our best to remain creative, and looking forward to bringing our music to you folks out there again next year.
"2024 was very good to us. We were so lucky to start our touring season opening shows in The United Kingdom with the Eagles. When we returned home we jumped right into our usual tour schedule working with our wonderfully talented friends Robert Cray and later Steve Winwood on a musical journey that took us all over the country from one end to the other. Finally we finished out the year up in Canada where we were met with a warm welcome from our friends in the north.
"Right now we're glad to be back with our families enjoying the Holidays and want to take this opportunity to send out Season's Greetings to all of you! We are so fortunate to have your continued support and thankful for the opportunity you've given us to play the music we love and work so hard to create. It's such a privilege to share the songs that connect us with you, hopefully rekindling happy memories and creating new ones together.
"Here's the goal we've set for 2025. This train keeps rollin' down the track and we're almost ready to release our new album Walk This Road sometime after the first of the year. We have 10 new songs sung by Tom, Michael, and Pat. The three of us wrote songs and collaborated together. We had a lot of fun recording it and we feel very proud of the results. John McFee added his incredible musical talents as well. Once more we turned to the amazing John Shanks who produced, wrote, and played on the tracks with us. Fortunately we're back working with our friends at Warner Brothers/Rhino Records on this release. We'll probably debut a song soon after the first of the year and the full album will follow sometime in the Spring/Summer.
"Once again we want to wish you and your families Happy Holidays and a Peaceful New Year. May 2025 bring you all health and happiness in abundance. We look forward to seeing you in your town next year."
