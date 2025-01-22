The Doobie Brothers Announce New Album 'Walk This Road'

() The Doobie Brothers announced today the release of their upcoming new studio album WALK THIS ROAD, out June 6 on Rhino Records. The 10-track studio album will see former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald rejoin the band alongside Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee both in the recording studio, writers room and on an upcoming global tour. Two tracks on the album were released today: "Walk This Road," and "Call Me" in addition to the previously released "Lahaina."

The Songwriters Hall of Fame also announced today that the enduring and beloved band's songwriting would be inducted at its June 2025 ceremony in New York. Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons will all receive the prestigious award in the Performing Songwriters category, recognizing and celebrating the exceptional work and lives of composers and lyricists who make an indelible impact creating music around the world.

WALK THIS ROAD was recorded in the winter of 2024 with producer John Shanks and showcases the band's unique songwriting process and diverse stylistic perspectives. All three of the songwriting members of the band worked one-on-one with Shanks, bringing their individual vibes to their trusted producer and songwriting partner for what would be melded into one cohesive work, featuring the signature Doobie Brothers sound. The result, as the album credits illuminate, is an album comprised of and reliant on the songwriting contributions and individual musical styles of all three principal songwriters.

Recurring themes on the album include recovery, enlightenment - "waking up to see the important things you've been missing," says Simmons. The title track on the album, "Walk This Road," featuring Mavis Staples, embodies a sense of hope and togetherness, in terms of searching for the right path forward."

"We all sang on 'Walk This Road,' that's a different kind of track for us to do," says Johnston. "I think it's good to try to do things you haven't done before, that's the way it should be."

The team effort and cooperation so successful and fruitful in Shanks' studio on WALK THIS ROAD is the same mindset and philosophy that has served The Doobie Brothers so well for over 50 years of songwriting, performing and touring their GRAMMY Award -winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hit songs around the world for decades. The band have remained good friends over decades and are looking forward to embarking on their 2025 tour to perform their new tracks as well as much-loved, fan-favorite hits.

"Getting back in with the guys and playing again is great," said McDonald. "In my heart I've always been a Doobie Brother. We've all remained friends over the years. We've all been enjoying it tremendously, even more than we thought we would." Indeed, whereas in many bands having three exceptional songwriters with diverse musical influences and styles might cause internal challenges in the studio, The Doobie Brothers continue to create their signature brand of music together that weaves their individual rhythms into a musical force greater than the sum of its parts.

TRACKLISTING:

"Walk this Road" Featuring Mavis Staples

"Angels & Mercy"

"Call Me"

"Learn to Let Go"

"State of Grace"

"Here to Stay"

"The Kind That Lasts"

"New Orleans"

"Speed of Pain"

"Lahaina"

