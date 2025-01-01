Former Slipknot Star Jay Weinberg Reveals 2025 Solo Plans

Former Slipknot and current Suicidal Tendencies drummer Jay Weinberg took to social media earlier this week to announce that he plans to work on solo material this year.

He shared, "Though the phrase 'New Year's resolution' has never really connected with me, I've always believed in the power of intention, and following through on setting manageable goals.

"One of my ambitions for 2025 is to record more music in the studio - starting with my own material I've been writing for quite a while. Some of which I've been working away at since my early 20's.

"This photo is from 2017, during a period of time when I had actually put together a group to play this music in a band setting, during a prolonged downtime from touring. It was awesome, and a great creative challenge. I haven't touched these songs since then, until recently feeling inspiration to pick the guitar back up and kick this stuff around again. It's been a fulfilling experience, and I'll tell you - I'm starting to like where these songs are headed. It feels good to finally set the intention of releasing some of this new music in the coming year.

"I'm so looking forward to all the onstage fun that's ahead of us (Suicidal Tendencies supporting Metallica in stadiums; are you kidding me?) - and I'm equally pumped to spend considerable time in the studio, especially working on this collection of songs.

"Stoked for you to hear them. When they're ready, you'll know."

