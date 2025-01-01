Thursday Kick Off 2025 With Surprise Song Release

Thursday kicked off 2025 by surprising fans with the release of "Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake", the third new track from the band since they ended their 13 year hiatus last year.

The group had this to say, "SURPRISE! As the clock strikes midnight on the jet black new year, we want to start the year with a new song, a new tour with @silverstein (starting in 10 days) and a new resolution (to keep writing and hope that more songs follow)! As the world enters 2025 our new track, Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake, will start to appear on streaming services.

"This is the 'A' side to White Bikes and we will be launching a vinyl store at 2pm on New Years Day. If you are on our mailing list then you will get an email on Wednesday granting you early access to the store and first dibs on the extremely limited vinyl. If you aren't, we highly suggest you get on it now! Join up via the 'wear' tab on Thursday.net Frozen Lake began life at Steve Evetts's studio in Jersey on off days when we toured with MCR in 2022.

"The lyrics refer to the dark night of the soul that people encounter when they are forced to examine their pasts. It reminds us of an updated version of the kind of songs we gravitated towards in the Full Collapse era and we are so blessed and so happy to share it with you."

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest

Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show

Incubus Conclude North American Morning View + The Hits Arena Tour

Journey's Neil Schon and Jonathan Cain Bring In Help To Settle Dispute

News > Thursday