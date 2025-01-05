Blacklite District Inks 7-Figure Catalog Deal

Kyle Pfeiffer, better known as Blacklite District, revealed that he has inked a $1.2 million catalog partnership deal with Duetti, the service that states they exists" to give artists serious cash for their catalogs. Choose the tracks you want to sell, and get paid upfront."

Pfeiffer shared the new via social media, "I'm excited to announce our new catalog partnership deal with DUETTI! This gives the old music a chance to be heard by a lot of new fans, and the creative freedom to keep doing what we've always done. Make music for OUR community."

His back catalog did not need much help gaining exposure as his team revealed back in June of last year that his music was approaching the major milestone of 1 billion streams.

For The Win shared at the time: The new album, "You Can Do Better," is a testament to Pfeiffer's enduring talent and creativity. It features standout tracks like "I Try Today," which has garnered over 1.2 million views on YouTube through a collaboration with Minecraft star Rainimator. The visualizer for the album's second single, also titled "You Can Do Better," amassed over150k views to date, and became the most added track at the secondary market rock chart. In a collaboration with Meta, his reel that celebrated the release of YOU CAN DO BETTER has topped 19.5 Million views to date.

Worldwide charting has been achieved for his latest album in Saudi Arabia (rock albums #191) and Poland (rock albums #110). Its single, "I Try Today" charted in Russia at #23 on the rock charts and the single "You Can Do Better" got on the Amazon Playlist FRESH ROCK in Germany.

Over the last few months, his 2017 album, Instant Gratification, reached 10 million streams and charted at #53 in Dominica. For his 2021 album (entitled 1990) recent charting happened in Saint Lucia (rock chart #32), Tajikistan (Rock #10) and Hungary (Rock #2). Other older singles recently charted in - Indonesia ("Wishing Dead" single charted at #9) and Lebanon ("Go Home" single charted at #125).

Kyle Pfeiffer's reach is undeniable, with a massive online presence that includes 229,000 YouTube subscribers and 266,800 monthly Spotify listeners among other stats. His catalog boasts numerous hits with millions of streams, including:

"Cold As Ice" - 20.4 million streams / video views - 5.5M + combined versions

"Just So You Know" - 13.2 million streams / video views - 2.5M + combined versions

"We are the Danger" - 11.1 million streams / video views - 2.4M + combined versions

"The Struggle" - 12.6 million streams / video views - 2M+ combined versions

"Goodbye" - 10.5 million streams / video views - 4.6M+ combined versions

His 2021 album, "YOURE WELCOME (Deluxe Edition)," features tracks like "Falling," "Wishing Dead," "Hard Pill To Swallow," and "1 of a Kind," each surpassing 5 million streams.

