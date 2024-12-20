Blacklite District Launching Red Carpet Tour

(ForTheWin) Blacklite District, known for their high-energy performances and captivating sound, is thrilled to announce the dates for the highly anticipated 2025 leg of their RED CARPET TOUR. Fans can expect an unforgettable personalized experience as the band takes the stage in cities across the USA, joined by special guests Rob Shiner and Roman.

The 2025 RED CARPET TOUR promises to showcase music from their most recent album, YOU CAN DO BETTER, alongside fan-favorite hits. With early, all-ages shows and time spent with each fan in attendance, Blacklite District is set to deliver an experience that fans won't want to miss. VIP packages include a tour bus experience with the band, among other perks.

Led by Kyle Pfeiffer, Blacklite District emerged from the struggles of addiction to become a beacon of hope through music. Known for chart-topping hits like "Cold As Ice" and "With Me Now," the band seamlessly blends rock with influences from Hip Hop and Pop, captivating young audiences worldwide. Their unique connection with fans extends into gaming culture via their connection to Minecraft, with their Minecraft music videos viewed by millions of fans worldwide.

Roman is known and loved by Blacklite District faithful, as he was a part of the band at the beginning of their career. Roman will perform a solo direct support set. Opener, Rob Shiner is an artist signed to Pfeiffer's AK19 Entertainment for whom he is producing a record due out in 2025.

Tour Dates:

Feb 21 - Indianapolis, IN

Feb 22 - Dayton, OH

Feb 23 - Columbus, OH

Feb 25 - Harrisburg, PA

Feb 26 - Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 28 - Wilmington, DE

Mar 01 - Washington, DC

Mar 02 - Richmond, VA

Mar 04 - Raleigh, NC

Mar 05 - Charlotte, NC

Mar 07 - Greenville, SC

Mar 08 - Atlanta, GA

Mar 09 - Birmingham, AL

Mar 11 - Memphis, TN

Mar 12 - Nashville, TN

Mar 14 - Louisville, KY

