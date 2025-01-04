Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson revealed that he and Geddy Lee continue get together each week to jam, despite the band officially retiring a decade ago at the conclusion of their R40 Tour in Los Angeles in August of 2015.
Lifeson made the comments for a new interview that he and Geddy Lee gave to Classic Rock magazine at the end of last year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their debut album, which was released in March of 1974.
The magazine commented, "You're still best friends, you two still meet up and hang out and jam once a week", and Lifeson responded, "It's good to jam with friends as you get older. I need to play.
"Once a week I go to Ged's it's in the calendar - keep my fingers moving, play Rush stuff, new jams. We do record it, but I couldn't even begin to tell you where it'll go."
Geddy added, "Al and I are lifelong friends. We jam together once in a while, it's true. That's all I want to say about that right now."
Rush Stars Do Surprise Reunion At Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert (2024 In Review)
Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion (2024 In Review)
Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs (2024 In Review)
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week- Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name- more
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more
Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week
Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concluded With All-Star Jam (2024 In Review)
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84 (2024 In Review)
Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raised Over $24.5 Million (2024 In Review)
Dream Theater Dedicated Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam (2024 In Review)
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai (2024 In Review)