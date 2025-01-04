Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson revealed that he and Geddy Lee continue get together each week to jam, despite the band officially retiring a decade ago at the conclusion of their R40 Tour in Los Angeles in August of 2015.

Lifeson made the comments for a new interview that he and Geddy Lee gave to Classic Rock magazine at the end of last year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their debut album, which was released in March of 1974.

The magazine commented, "You're still best friends, you two still meet up and hang out and jam once a week", and Lifeson responded, "It's good to jam with friends as you get older. I need to play.

"Once a week I go to Ged's it's in the calendar - keep my fingers moving, play Rush stuff, new jams. We do record it, but I couldn't even begin to tell you where it'll go."

Geddy added, "Al and I are lifelong friends. We jam together once in a while, it's true. That's all I want to say about that right now."

