Geddy Lee Reveals Regret About Rush's Final Tour

Geddy Lee has shared his regrets the Rush's final tour in 2015, the legendary group's R40 Live: 40th Anniversary Tour, was only limited to 35 dates across the U.S. an Canada.
Lee made the comments for the cover story of the latest edition of Classic Rock Magazine, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic band.
Geddy said of the tour, "I'd pushed really hard to get more gigs so that we could do those extra shows and I was unsuccessful. I really felt like I let our British and European fans down. It felt to me incorrect that we didn't do it, but Neil (Peart) was adamant that he would only do thirty shows and that was it.
"That to him was a huge compromise because he didn't want to do any shows. He didn't want to do one show. So, in his mind, he'd compromised already. He said, I'll do thirty gigs, don't ask me for any more. So that was that.
"I just kind of felt I owed an explanation to them, the audience. It's part of why I went into the detail I did about Neil's passing in the book (My Effin' Life), was to let fans in on what went down. That it wasn't a straight line. Fans invested their whole being into our band and I thought they deserved a somewhat straight answer about what happened and how their favorite band came to end."
