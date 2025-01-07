Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List

Sammy Hagar took to social media to share his planned setlist for the Rock The Block concert taking place on January 17th ahead of the Barrett Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, AZ.
The Red Rocker shared a photo of most of the setlist, minus the first song and space left for an extra encore. He wrote, "set list for Scottsdale @barrett_jackson show Friday, January 17. anybody got a problem with this set list? #Setlist #horsepower #GuitarsAndThunderbirds".
The set list features tracks dating back to his Montrose days, his solo hits and Van Halen classics. It includes "Rock Candy", "One Way To Rock," "Pound Cake", "Best Of Both Worlds", "Finish What You Started", "Right Now", "Ain't Talking About Love", "Heavy Metal", "What Can't This Be Love" and more.
Billed as Sammy Hagar and Friends, the former Van Halen frontman will be joined by his longtime bandmate Michael Anthony, as well as by guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Kenny Aronoff.
Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends
