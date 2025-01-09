Edge Of Paradise Deliver 'Death Note'

Los Angeles rockers Edge Of Paradise have shared a video for their new single "Death Note" and announced that they will be releasing their sixth studio album and Napalm Records debut, entitled "Prophecy", on March 7, 2025.

The label sent over the following details: On Prophecy, EDGE OF PARADISE rage against the existential crisis of what is commonly known as "The Singularity," the prophesized moment in time in which humanity loses control of artificial intelligence, leading to potentially cataclysmic shifts to life as we know it. Band mastermind and enigmatic frontwoman Margarita Monet combats this grim prediction with her vulnerable, self-effacing lyricism, and striking artwork featured on the cover and accompanying earbook. Co-produced with Mike Plotnikoff (Nita Strauss, Apocalyptica, Daughtry, Three Days Grace), mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Evergrey), and incorporated for the first time, 8-string guitars, Prophecy packs extreme firepower for EDGE OF PARADISE's most intense voyage yet.

Alongside the album announcement, the band unleashes the melodically soaring "Death Note", a thunderous anthem built on big riffs and harmonious hooks, urging listeners to escape their technological confines and reconnect with humanity. The official music video, directed by Monet, features high quality special effects and deeply immersive sets and costumes, transporting viewers into the band's rich narrative universe at the EDGE OF PARADISE.

Monet says about the single: "Death Note' is an intense battle for identity and connection, powered by soaring melodies and an aggressive sound. In a world where digital forces aim to seize control, and greed and conquest have dehumanized existence and stripped away individuality, two souls stand in defiance. Together, they fight to preserve the essence of being alive. Bound by loyalty, determination and human spirit, they risk everything to stand united against the rising tide of control to reclaim what it means to be truly human."

