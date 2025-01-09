Robin McAuley Shares 'Soulbound' Title Track

Robin McAuley has shared a lyric video for his new song "Soulbound'. The song is the title track to his forthcoming solo album, which will be released on February 28th.
He had this to say about the track, "Very excited about the release of another single 'Soulbound' the title track from my new and third solo record on Frontiers Music Srl. I can't wait for you to hear this and I know you are going to love it".
McAuley said of the album, "I can't wait to share Record #3 with you all from Frontiers Music SRL. 'Soulbound' is a much edgier, harder guitar-driven record than my previous two for the label.
"In addition, I'm working with a new producer from the Frontiers label, Aldo Lonobile, who brought these songs to life with his Kick-Ass production."
