.

Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits

01-11-2025
Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits

Arena rock legends and recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Foreigner took to social media this week to celebrate a new milestone for two of their classic hits.

On January 7th the band shared via Facebook, "Thank you for streaming 'I Want to Know What Love Is' on Pandora!," as the classic power ballad surpassed a million streams on the music streaming service.

Then on Friday (January 10th), the band shared the news that a second song had hit that milestone. They wrote, "Another track in the million streams club on Pandora! Thank you for streaming 'Juke Box Hero.'"

Related Stories
Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits

Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV

Foreigner's Mick Jones Revealed Parkinson's Diagnosis (2024 In Review)

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Reveals Final Career Plans

News > Foreigner

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more

David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more

Day In Country

Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more

Day In Pop

ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

Latest News

AC/DC Birthplace Accidental Destruction In New Documentary

Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits

Tremonti Launching The End Will Show Us How Tour This Week

Metal Supergroup Crucial Velocity Deliver New album 'Controller'

Hirax Announce New Album 'Faster Than Death'

Necronomicon Ex Mortis Unleash 'Unspeakable Swamp Creature'

Billy Joel Forced To Postpone Hard Rock Show Due To Medical Procedure

The Starvations Shares Tribute To Los Angeles As First Reissue Arrives