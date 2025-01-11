Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits

Arena rock legends and recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Foreigner took to social media this week to celebrate a new milestone for two of their classic hits.

On January 7th the band shared via Facebook, "Thank you for streaming 'I Want to Know What Love Is' on Pandora!," as the classic power ballad surpassed a million streams on the music streaming service.

Then on Friday (January 10th), the band shared the news that a second song had hit that milestone. They wrote, "Another track in the million streams club on Pandora! Thank you for streaming 'Juke Box Hero.'"

