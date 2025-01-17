.

Kid Rock Celebrates Birthday By Revealing Arena Tour Details

01-17-2025
Kid Rock celebrated his birthday today (January 17th) by revealing the details of his spring arena tour of the Midwest and also sharing a personal message he received from his son.

He surprised fans yesterday by sharing a video via social media "letting the cat out of the bag" early that he would be launching the trek. He said in the clip, "Happy birthday to me... the announcement is that I'm gonna play seven arena shows in the Midwest this March and April and all the info is at kidrocktouring.com and that site goes live on my birthday, this Friday, January 17th at 10am eastern standard time."

This morning his camp shared: Kid Rock is back on the road with 7 stops in some of his favorite American cities this spring! Special guests Chris Janson (March shows) and Uncle Kracker (April shows) will be joining Kid Rock on this run too. Catch the show live on:

Friday, March 21st - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE
Saturday, March 22nd - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
Friday, March 28th - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
Saturday, March 29th - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
Friday, April 11th - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
Friday, April 18th - INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS
Saturday, April 19th - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

Important Pre-Sale Info below:
- Sign up NOW at kidrocktouring.com for your exclusive pre-sale password.
- Password signup ends 1/20 at 5 PM CT / 6 PM ET.
- Pre-sale starts 1/22 at 10 AM (local time).
-IF tickets remain after the pre-sale, they'll go on sale Friday, 1/24 at 10 AM (*noon in Omaha & Minnesota).
Get ready to rock - this is a show you don't want to miss!

On a personal note he also shared, "I received the best b-day gift ever this am from my son Bobby Jr. I wanted to share it with all of you because I am just so dam proud of him! Brought a tear to my eye. Thank-you June Bug. Love, Dad.

His son's message: "Happy Birthday Dad!! I'm so excited to see you and celebrate an epic weekend. God is good, and it really feels like the stars are all aligning! A chance for a Lions Super Bowl, Trump heading back to office, and a brand new chapter starting to unfold for you. The next four years and beyond are looking incredible.

"You've been through so much, especially in these last few months, but you're one of God's toughest soldiers. I'm so proud of you and everything you stand for.

"Grateful for our family and for every blessing.

"Love you!! See you tomorrow"

