.

Ozzy Speaks With New Episode Tomorrow

01-28-2025
Ozzy Speaks With New Episode Tomorrow

Billy Morrison announced via social media that "a brand new episode of 'Ozzy Speaks' airs tomorrow Wed (1/29) 1p ET / 10a PT on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard SiriusXM Ch. 38"

Morrison shared these details: "Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison discuss sobriety, funny movies, touring with Def Leppard and play their new song 'Gods of Rock N Roll' (Orchestral)'

"Rebroadcasts (ET): Wed (1/29) 8p; Thu (1/30) 10a, Thu (1/30) 10p; Fri (1/31) 6a, Fri (1/31) 2p, Fri (1/31) 11p; Sat (2/1) 11a, Sat (2/1) 6p - Hear it anytime on SXM App, search 'Ozzy Speaks'"

Related Stories
Ozzy Speaks With New Episode Tomorrow

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song Now Available

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Have Valentine's Day Treat For Fans

Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more

David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup- First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more

Day In Pop

Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Latest News

Ozzy Speaks With New Episode Tomorrow

Dave Matthews Band Launching U.S. Tour

Franz Ferdinand 'Hooked' With New Live Video

Train Announce 2025 North American Headline Tour

John Mayall Celebrated With 'Second Generation Box Set - 30 Live Concerts 1968-1993

Wings' 'Venus and Mars ' Getting Special 50th Anniversary Reissue

Cursive Go Cinematic For 'Dark Star' Video

blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief