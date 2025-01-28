Ozzy Speaks With New Episode Tomorrow

Billy Morrison announced via social media that "a brand new episode of 'Ozzy Speaks' airs tomorrow Wed (1/29) 1p ET / 10a PT on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard SiriusXM Ch. 38"

Morrison shared these details: "Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison discuss sobriety, funny movies, touring with Def Leppard and play their new song 'Gods of Rock N Roll' (Orchestral)'

"Rebroadcasts (ET): Wed (1/29) 8p; Thu (1/30) 10a, Thu (1/30) 10p; Fri (1/31) 6a, Fri (1/31) 2p, Fri (1/31) 11p; Sat (2/1) 11a, Sat (2/1) 6p - Hear it anytime on SXM App, search 'Ozzy Speaks'"

