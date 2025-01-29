Caliban Announce 'Back From Hell' Album With Title Song Video

Caliban have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Back From Hell" on April 25th and have shared a music video for the title track featuring The Browning.
Atom Splitter sent over these details: Led by founding members Andreas Dörner (vocals) and Marc Görtz (guitar), the band's current lineup includes new vocalist and bassist Iain Duncan, whose clean vocals, songwriting skills, and diverse perspective and experience bring a fresh dimension to their already powerful dynamic.
Complemented by longtime drummer Patrick Grün and guitarist Denis Schmidt, CALIBAN's formidable lineup is poised to deliver a relentless and emotionally charged experience that reaffirms their status as metalcore pioneers.
Following the success of their recent singles - "I Was a Happy Kid Once," "Echoes," and "Guilt Trip (feat. Mental Cruelty)"- CALIBAN are set to release their most ambitious work yet. Back From Hell explores themes of inner struggle, resilience, and catharsis, blending their signature crushing riffs and guttural vocals with atmospheric melodies and modern production.
Today, CALIBAN are thrilled to reveal their new single and video, "Back From Hell" (Feat. The Browning), with singer Jonny McBee featured in the video that was directed by Mirko Witzki for Witzki Vision.
The band comments: "'Back Fom Hell' is a declaration of survival. It's about facing your deepest fears and coming out stronger on the other side. This song reflects the struggle of rising from darkness, fighting your way back from rock bottom, and refusing to accept defeat. We wanted it to be a raw, aggressive anthem for anyone who's ever felt trapped but found the strength to break free."
