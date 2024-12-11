.

Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'

12-11-2024
Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'

(Atom Splitter) Caliban have released "Guilt Trip" (Feat. Mental Cruelty), along with a visualizer by The Black Visual. This marks the third single and video for the band in 2024

"'Guilt Trip' is about breaking free from the weight others put on you," states the band. "It's a battle cry for anyone who's had to fight their way out of someone else's darkness.

"It's a raw, aggressive release of years of pain, facing down the demons of blame and regret. This track captures the struggle to overcome that poison in your veins, the chains that keep you trapped, and finally reclaiming your power."

Related Stories
Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'

Caliban Share 'I Was A Happy Kid Once' Video and Reveal New Member

Caliban Recruit Heaven Shall Burn's Marcus Bischoff For 'Virus'

Caliban Premiere 'Dystopia' Video

Caliban Streaming New Visualizer Video

News > Caliban

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video- more

Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more

Day In Country

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, More Added To New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash- Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson For Austin City Limits- more

Day In Pop

Vevo's 2025 Most Watched Videos: Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G- Bastille Covers Billie Eilish’s 'Birds of a Feather'- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Latest News

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Expands Just Beyond The Light Book Tour

Stone Sour's Josh Rand Selling One Of A kind Guitar Collection On Reverb

While She Sleeps And Buried Tomorrow Announce North American Tour

Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'

Real Estate's Julian Lynch Gets Festive With 'O Little Town of Bethlehem'

311 Reveal Dates Leading To 311 Day Caribbean Cruise

Watch The Night Flight Orchestra's 'Way To Spend The Night' Video

America Warns Fans About Tickets To Bogus Concerts