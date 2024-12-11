Caliban Recruit Mental Cruelty For 'Guilt Trip'

(Atom Splitter) Caliban have released "Guilt Trip" (Feat. Mental Cruelty), along with a visualizer by The Black Visual. This marks the third single and video for the band in 2024
"'Guilt Trip' is about breaking free from the weight others put on you," states the band. "It's a battle cry for anyone who's had to fight their way out of someone else's darkness.
"It's a raw, aggressive release of years of pain, facing down the demons of blame and regret. This track captures the struggle to overcome that poison in your veins, the chains that keep you trapped, and finally reclaiming your power."
