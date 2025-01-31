The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

The Doors have announced that High Fidelity editions of all six studio albums from the previously sold-out box set, The Doors - 1967-1971, are available now!
Grab your copies of The Doors, Strange Days, Waiting For The Sun, The Soft Parade, Morrison Hotel, and L.A.Woman on 180-gram vinyl, each housed in a heavyweight gatefold jacket.
This brand-new edition also features rare photos and liner notes by The Doors' archivist. Each vinyl is cut from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio and pressed at Optimal Media.
Available now at store.thedoors.com
