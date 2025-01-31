.

The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

01-31-2025
The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

The Doors have announced that High Fidelity editions of all six studio albums from the previously sold-out box set, The Doors - 1967-1971, are available now!

Grab your copies of The Doors, Strange Days, Waiting For The Sun, The Soft Parade, Morrison Hotel, and L.A.Woman on 180-gram vinyl, each housed in a heavyweight gatefold jacket.

This brand-new edition also features rare photos and liner notes by The Doors' archivist. Each vinyl is cut from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio and pressed at Optimal Media.

Available now at store.thedoors.com

Related Stories
The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

The Doors 60th Anniversary Being Celebrated With Special Shows From Robby Krieger

Watch The Doors' Robbie Krieger's Cardboard Sessions EP 1

Boston Manor Open 'Sliding Doors' Video As They Launch UK Tour

The Black Moods Recruited The Doors' Robby Krieger For 'Roadhouse Blues' - 2023 In Review

News > The Doors

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more

Metallica Break Record With Helping Hands Concert- Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset- more

Day In Country

Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video- Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'- more

Day In Pop

The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance- Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

Latest News

The Smashing Pumpkins' Bill Corgan Launching The Magnificent Others Podcast

Circa Waves Stream 'Let's Leave Together' Video

Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour

The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

Red Fang Kick Off 20th Anniversary With 'Deep Cuts'

Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club

Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief

Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'