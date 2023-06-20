.

311 Expand Debut Album For 30th Anniversary

06-20-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

311 News Album art June 20, 2023
Album art

(Big Picture Media) 311 have announced an expanded & remastered re-issue of their classic debut album Music, due out September 29, to celebrate the album's 30th anniversary. Originally released in February 1993, Music features singles "Freak Out," "Do You Right" (peaked at #27 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart), "Visit," "My Stoney Baby" (featured in 2008's Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay), and "Feels So Good." The album was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1999 and peaked at #37 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Released through Volcano Entertainment/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, there will be two expanded vinyl versions of Music - featuring the fourteen original album tracks plus four bonus tracks of pre-production demos from 1992 made available on vinyl for the first time ever - are ready to pre-order now here.

"Hard to believe it's been 30 years since our first studio record," says drummer Chad Sexton. "We have decided to release a 30th Anniversary edition vinyl which includes extra tracks never released on vinyl before. These are pre-production album tracks that date back to 1992. A Pearl is the gemstone to celebrate 30-year anniversaries and in line with this concept we are introducing a Pearlized version of the album cover. We hope you enjoy this old classic as much as we did making this record."

Music (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist
SIDE A
1. Welcome
2. Freak Out
3. Visit
4. Paradise

SIDE B
1. Unity
2. Hydroponic
3. My Stoney Baby
4. Nix Hex

SIDE C
1. Raga Drop
2. Plain
3. Feels So Good
4. Do You Right
5. Fat Chance
6. F*** The Bullsh*t

SIDE D
1. Welcome Pre-production Version '92
2. Visit Pre-production Version '92
3. Feels so Good Pre-production Version '92
4. Paradise Pre-production Version '92

Related Stories
311 Expand Debut Album For 30th Anniversary

311 Announce Fall Tour With AWOLNATION And Blame My Youth

311 To Rock Red Rocks This Summer

311 Share Sped Up Version Of 'Amber'

Mark Hoppus And More Appear In New Documentary Bleeding Audio

More 311 News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler Loves Music Festivals- more

Day In Country

Eric Church to Serve as 2023 Artist-In-Residence at The Country Music Hall Of Fame- Megan Moroney Takes 'Tennessee Orange' To No. 1- more

advertisement
Reviews

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Latest News

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest

Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour

Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Download Festival

Portugal. The Man Livestreaming Album Release Event

311 Expand Debut Album For 30th Anniversary

Coheed and Cambria Get Animated for 'Ladders of Supremacy' Video

Stevie Nicks Announces Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Box set

Motley Crue Share Hellfest Recap Video