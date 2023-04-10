311 Share Sped Up Version Of 'Amber'

(Big Picture Media) 311 have shared a sped-up version of their hit single "Amber" today. Originally released in 2002, "Amber" has become synonymous with the band themselves.
On the inspiration for the new version, Nick Hexum shares, "My daughters keep showing me TikToks of their friends making videos to Amber. They seem to like it more sped up. I'm like whatever floats your boat!"
The track has appeared in movies including 50 First Dates, Dear John, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, landed on charts such as Billboard'sBlubbing Under Hot 100 Singles (#3), Modern Rock Tracks (#13), and Adult Top 40 (#27), and currently boasts over 193 million streams on Spotify.
