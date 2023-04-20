311 To Rock Red Rocks This Summer

(Big Picture Media) 311 have announced an upcoming headline performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, on July 1. J Boog, MATISYAHU, and special guest Arrested Development will be joining the band for the show. All tickets to the show are on sale now at www.311.com/tour



311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton (drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), and P-Nut (bass).



311 mixes rock, rap, reggae & funk into their own unique, hybrid sound - and 32 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.



As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead.



311's celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. Summer touring season. Past support acts include: The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Sublime with Rome, Cypress Hill, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.



311 have released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD's and a boxed-set, and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S.



Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Sales Chart - and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Radio Chart - including three #1 singles: "Down," "Love Song," and "Don't Tread On Me" - along with "Amber," "All Mixed Up," "Come Original," "Creatures For Awhile," "Hey You," and "Sunset in July."

